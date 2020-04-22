Hyderabad: Four members of family commit suicide

Hyderabad: Four members of a family committed suicide at their house in Almasguda on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Wednesday, allegedly due to financial problems.

A software engineer along with his family members committed suicide by hanging.

The incident occurred under Meerpet police station limits of Rachakonda commissionerate.

Don’t open the door please

“Don’t open the door please” was written on a paper pasted on the door. The neighbours, who noticed the paper, grew suspicious and alerted the police, which broke open the door to find all four family members dead.

They were identified as Swarna Bai (60), daughter Swapna (28) and sons, Haris (30) and Girish (25).

Police informed the relatives and launched investigations by gathering details from them and the neighbours.

Source: IANS

