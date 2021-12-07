Hyderabad: Four teenagers arrested for two-wheelers’ theft

Published: 8th December 2021
Hyderabad: Four teenagers were arrested by the police on Tuesday for allegedly stealing two-wheelers. The officials seized three vehicles including a Royal Enfield and six cellphones, from the accused.

According to the police, one of the accused, Cyril Joseph, was habituated to consuming alcohol and drugs and worked in a bakery to earn his wages. The wages weren’t enough for him to satisfy his lavish lifestyle, so he resorted to stealing bikes.

Cyril stole a Royal Enfield on November 1 from Bangalguda, and later, joined hands with the other three accused to steal vehicles in Upparpally village and Shamirpet. The accused also committed theft of vehicles in the limits of Hyderabad.

“The accused broke the lock of vehicles, wired the ignition or manually toed them away. They coloured the number plates of the vehicles, recorded and shared videos, performing stunts on the bikes,” said the police press note.

The accused have been handed over to the Shamirpet police with the recovered vehicles for further investigation.

