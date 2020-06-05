Hyderabad: Four women pillion riders die in the past two days

Hyderabad: In the past two days four women pillion riders riding on bikes have lost their lives in road crashes accidents in Petbasheerabad, Medchal, Bachupalli areas under Cyberabad police commissionerate.

According to police officials, in two of these cases, the bikes were hit from behind by heavy vehicles; while in one case sudden braking resulted in the skidding and falling of the bike. In another case, the bike fell down losing balance while trying to overtaking a heavy vehicle.

In all the cases, the pillion rider women did not wear helmet and all of them died due to severe head injuries while the riders survived with minor injuries, informed police.

This highlights the criticality of usage of helmets by the pillion riders on bikes always. Though Cyberabad traffic police is making all efforts to educate the public on this, still there is a long way to go in achieving 100 per cent compliance.

The usage of quality helmet strapped properly by both the rider and pillion rider will improve the chances of survival in case of road crashes.

As per section 129 of the MV Act, it is mandatory for all the persons above the age of 4 years to wear a standard protective headgear (helmet) while riding/pillion riding a two wheeler in public places.

Traffic police department is enforcing this rule very strictly and it will be increased until a change is seen on the roads, said official.

Also, many two wheelers are seen without having side rear view mirrors. This is not only a violation of rules but also dangerous as the rider can not see the traffic coming from behind while taking a turn or overtaking any vehicle or changing lanes on roads. This will result in crashes from behind which are fatal most of the times. CTP has been enforcing this since a few months and it will be stepped up from now on in view of road safety.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar urged the public to buy a standard, good quality helmets and use them properly while riding and pillion riding a bike always for safety. Also, it is advised that the bike owners shall fix rearview mirrors on their bikes without fail.

