Hyderabad: Free COVID-19 consultation, guidance

For residents of Salarjung Colony, Kakatiya Nagar

By Neha Published: 16th July 2020 6:57 pm IST
coronavirus

Hyderabad: Currently COVID cases have been increasing rapidly in our city. There’s scarcity of beds throughout city hospitals.

As per the Ministry Of Health guidelines, suspected/ positive patients with Mild symptoms have the option for HOME ISOLATION under DOCTOR’S SUPERVISION. This is to reduce the financial burden and to prevent city’s health system from collapsing.

If any resident has CORONA VIRUS symptoms which include

  1. Fever
  2. Bodyache and tiredness
  3. Loss of taste and smell
  4. Cough
  5. Sore throat
  6. Headache
  7. Diarrhea,etc

We are ready to provide free Teleconsultation, timely vitals monitoring and support.

Dr. Md. Naseeruddin MS ENT, Consultant ENT, Head and Neck surgeon.

Trained Adult and Pediatric airway surgeon, SGH, Singapore.

Dr. Nihal fathima, MBBS, DLO (University Gold Medalist).

Feel free to contact 7013029818, 9966887299.

ENT FAMILY CARE CLINIC, Salarjung Colony.

Categories
Hyderabad
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close