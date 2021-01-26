Hyderabad: Free job fair for unemployed youth and women on February 7

Hyderabad: The All India Small Scale Industries Minorities Committee (AISSIMC) is organizing a free job fair with Francophile French on February 7 from 9 am to 4 pm at Vasavi Kalyana Mandapam, Khairatabad with the aim of providing employment to unemployed youth in corporate companies.

Chairman Committee Mr. SZ Saeed said that this fair is being organized for unemployed youth, women and skilled persons.

The job mela is being organised under the ‘Khud Kamao Khud Khao’ programme of the Committee in which more than 30 companies will participate and the candidates will be selected on merit basis and appointment letters will be issued to them on the spot.

The companies include Cognizant, L&T, Naukri.com, Ojha Group, Aqua-Tech, and others. Those who want to participate in this job fair should first register on Whatsapp No. 98499 32346, without which they will not be admitted.



The selection of candidates will be based on their own qualifications and experience and the committee will have no responsibility for this.



SZ Saeed appealed to the youth to avail this facility and the candidates should keep two sets of their credentials, biodata, and photos with them and should maintain social distancing norms.