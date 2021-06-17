Hyderabad: Free vaccination for underprivileged at Nasr School

Hyderabad: As part of the efforts to help the city in handling the COVID-19 pandemic situation, Nasr Education Society, Hyderabad in association with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has initiated a vaccination drive for the underprivileged.

The vaccination drive, from June 15 to June 18, is meant for those who are unable to afford the cost of the vaccination or are unable to book their slots due to technology challenges.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Nasr School managing director, Mir Qutubuddin Khan said, “I would like to thank the GHMC for the generous efforts in implementing the government’s free vaccine program for our support staff and the underprivileged people.”

“If you know someone who works as house help, driver, cleaner, gardener, maid or any person who you think cannot afford the vaccine please guide them to Nasr School, Khairtabad,” he said.

Aadhar card is compulsory, pre-registration not required

Venue: Nasr School, Khairtabad

Date: Tuesday 15 June to Friday, 18 June 2021