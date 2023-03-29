Hyderabad: French delegation visits UoH; explores collaboration prospects

Hyderabad: A three-member delegation from the Embassy of France visited the University of Hyderabad (UoH) and discussed prospects for academic and research collaboration.

The delegates included: François-Xavier (FX) Mortreuil, Attaché for Science and Academic Cooperation – Embassy of France for South India, Lucille Guillet, Science and Academic Cooperation Officer – Embassy of France for South India and Mirrin Raikhan, Campus France Manager for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, Embassy of France in India.

Prof. Chetan Srivastava, Director, Office for International Affairs welcomed the delegation on behalf of the University of Hyderabad.

Prof.Chetan spoke about India’s philosophy of “Vasudaiva Kutumbakam”, the whole world is one family, which also is the theme for the G20 this year under Indian Leadership.

He emphasized on the University of Hyderabad’s vision, activities and endeavours of global academic & research collaboration, and avenues for Internationalization in line with the NEP 2020 policy of the Government of India.

Prof. SL Sabat, Director, Research & Development Cell, gave a crisp presentation on the University of Hyderabad, its endeavours in academic activities, research programs, infrastructure facilities, the Schools of Study, Centres, etc.

Francois Xavier Mortreuil gave the presentation on behalf of the French Delegation, where he emphasized on five avenues of possible areas, opportunities for collaboration, namely, Student Mobility, Research & Innovation, Indo-French Network, Indo-French support to R&D and Horizon Europe project working towards sustainable world.

Varies Deans, Directors, and other Officials of the University of Hyderabad were part of the meeting with the French Delegation.

Discussions were held on Research Collaboration and International Mobility of Faculty, Students and Staff. Possibilities for MoUs were discussed & explored during the discussions.

This visit of the French Delegation was fruitful in identifying further courses of action in academic & research collaboration, student, faculty & staff exchange, etc., and it will be taken forward for fostering MoUs.

Dr. Alok Mishra, Associate Director, Office for International Affairs, proposed a formal vote of thanks. The Office of International Affairs coordinated this visit along with the University’s Public Relations Office.