Hyderabad: Fruit vendors facing difficulties due to lockdown

Hyderabad: Ever since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, daily wager including street vendors, fruit vendors are facing a lot of difficulties both due to disease and lockdown to contain the virus.

Talking to siasat.com reporters, many fruit vendors claimed that their earnings after payment of interests are insufficient to meet daily expenses.

Urging the Telangana government to help them financially, they said that they are paying 20 percent interest to financers. Apart from loans, lockdown is also impacting their business a lot.

Recently, Telangana government increased the relaxation hours. It provided some relief to daily earners.

Meanwhile, Telangana continues to report new COVID-19 cases. On Saturday, the state recorded 1,771 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,02,089, while the death toll rose to 3,469 with 13 more fatalities.