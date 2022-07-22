Hyderabad: Fruits worth lakhs of rupees damaged due to heavy rain

Hyderabad: Fruits worth lakhs of rupees were damaged due to rains at the Batasingaram market near Hayathnagar on Friday.

According to the traders, the fruit market turned into a “mini pond” because rainwater got accumulated in the ground. Due to the heavy rains in Hyderabad, a lot of sweet lime, apples, pomegranates and other fruits got washed away.

Fruit merchants at the market faced a lot of problems due to heavy downpours, which continued throughout the day on Friday in the city. A 50,000 square feet shed has been put up at the market by government officials, as the market was shifted temporarily to a safer location.

Tajuddin, a trader, said merchants faced heavy losses due to their fruits getting washed away in the rains. ”Whatever could be saved they carried to safer areas and sold it standing in the rains. The administration is not making any efforts to help us. The public toilets are also locked,” he complained. Hyderabad is likely to receive heavy rains for the next four days.

After the incident, videos of the fruits washed away in rainwater went viral on social media.

Hyderabad rains a result of cyclonic circulation over Odisha

According to data from the Telangana State Development and Planning Society (TSDPS), light to moderate rains are expected in many places for the next three days, i.e till Tuesday in Hyderabad and Telangana.

The cyclonic circulation now lies over north Odisha and the surrounding areas, extending to up to 5.8 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height.

For the weekend, maximum temperatures in Hyderabad are expected to be in the range of 28 to 31 degrees Celsius. Minimum temperatures will be in the range of 20 to 22 degrees Celsius.

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts that Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Mahabubnagar, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Mancherial, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Siddipet, Jangaon, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Vikarabad, Sanagareddy, Medak, Rajanna Sircilla, Nizamabad and Kamareddy will witness light to moderate showers.