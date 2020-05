Hyderabad: Full list of containment in city

Hyderabad: The entire State, except the containment areas in Hyderabad, has been declared as green zone and all the activities would resume from Tuesday. However, the lockdown and the night curfew would be in force till May 31, two more days than the earlier deadline of May 29.

There would be no prohibition in 130 containment zones until the next orders from the Chief Minister.

The following is the list of 130 containment zones:

0-1-18/44, Shyam Nagar,, Hyderabad

A Battery Lane, Hyderabad

Aditya Nagar Colony, Hyderabad

Ahmed Colony, Hyderabad

Ahmed Colony, Hyderabad

Ali Hotel, Hyderabad

Aliya Garden Function Hall, Hyderabad

Alwal, Hyderabad

Amba Theater Road, Hyderabad

Ambedkar Nagar, Hyderabad

Anjaiah Nagar, Hyderabad

Aparna Hillpark Road, Hyderabad

Apurupa Colony, Hyderabad

Aruna Colony, Hyderabad

Asif Nagar Police Station, Hyderabad

Asmangadh, Hyderabad

Ayyappa Society, Hyderabad

Azeem Towers, Hyderabad

Aziz Bagh Colony, Hyderabad

Back side of Park Hotel, Hyderabad

Balaji Nagar Phase-33, Hyderabad

Beside Axis Bank, Hyderabad

Bhagat Singh Nagar Phase-23, Hyderabad

Bharat Ground, Hyderabad

Borabanda Cluster IV, Hyderabad

Boudha Nagar GHMC Park, Hyderabad

Brindavan Colony, Hyderabad

CIB Quarters, Hyderabad

Chandra Nagar, Hyderabad

Chandragiri Nagar, Hyderabad

Chandrayangutta, Hyderabad

DTDC – Shoukath Nagar, Hyderabad

Dabeerpura, Hyderabad

Dharma Reddy Colony Phase 15, Hyderabad

Dilshad Nagar P543, Hyderabad

Divyanjali High School, Hyderabad

ENC Office, Hyderabad

Eswar Teja residency, Hyderabad

Falaknuma, Hyderabad

Ganj-e-Shaheedan Mosque, Hyderabad

Gulshan-e-Iqbal Colony, Hyderabad

Habeeb Nagar Police Station, Hyderabad

Hakimpet, Hyderabad

Happy Homes, Hyderabad

Hasmathpet Cluster, Hyderabad

Hotel Shezan, Hyderabad

IAS Colony, Hyderabad

Idly Hotel, Hyderabad

Indraprastha Colony, Hyderabad

Jahanuma, Hyderabad

Jala Baba Nagar, Hyderabad

Jamal Colony, Hyderabad

Jamia Masjid Street, Hyderabad

Jayabheri Orange County, Hyderabad

Jayanthi Nagar Cluster III, Hyderabad

Jeera, Hyderabad

Jeevan Yaar Jung Colony, Hyderabad

Jhirra, Hyderabad

Kaladera Colony, Hyderabad

Kalavathi Nagar, Ward No.129, Hyderabad

Kesari Hanuman Temple, Hyderabad

Khaja Nagar, Yellamma Banda, Hyderabad

Kings colony, Hyderabad

Kukatpally, Hyderabad

Kunta – P407, Hyderabad

MASJID-E-SAAD, Hyderabad

MD Lines, Hyderabad

Madannapet Colony, Hyderabad

Madina Masjid, Hyderabad

Madinaguda, Hyderabad

Mahboob Colony, Hyderabad

Mahmood Nagar, Hyderabad

Maisram Lane, Hyderabad

Masjid-e-Rahana Guddi Bowli, Hyderabad

Mata Ki Khidki, Hyderabad

Mayuri Nagar, Hyderabad

Modi Builders, SR Naik Nagar, Hyderabad

Moghal Ground, Hyderabad

Moghal Nagar, Karwan-65, Hyderabad

Moosapet, Hyderabad

Moula Ali 138 Division TRS Corporater Office, Hyderabad

Mughal Mansion Apartments, Hyderabad

Nallagutta, Hyderabad

Naseeb Nagar, Hyderabad

Near Shaheen High School, Hyderabad

Netaji Public School, Hyderabad

New Friends Colony, Hyderabad

New Mallepally-P210, Hyderabad

Noor Khan Bazar Road, Hyderabad

North Lalaguda, Hyderabad

OU Colony, Hyderabad

P&T Colony, Hyderabad

Panjagutta Police Station, Hyderabad

Parda Gate, Hyderabad

Patigadda, Hyderabad

Pochamma Temple, Hyderabad

Prakash Nagar, Hyderabad

Professors Colony, Hyderabad

Qazipura Shahalibanda, Hyderabad

Quthbullapur, Hyderabad

RK Pet Junction, Hyderabad

Raghavendra Nagar, Hyderabad

Rajeev Nagar Cluster II, Hyderabad

Rajiv Gandhi Nagar Colony, Hyderabad

Ramakrishna Nagar, Hyderabad

Ramaswamy Colony, Hyderabad

Ramgopalpet, Hyderabad

Red Hills, Hyderabad

SRT Colony, Hyderabad

Sai Lames Apts, Hyderabad

Sai Nagar, Hyderabad

Santosh Nagar, Malakpet, Hyderabad

Sapota Bagh, Hyderabad

Seethaphalmandi Road, Hyderabad

Seven Galli, Langar Houz, Hyderabad

Shaikpet, Hyderabad

Shanthi Shikhara Apartment Road, Hyderabad

Siesta Hitech, Hyderabad

Sitara Grand – Miyapur, Hyderabad

Street Number 4, Kakatiya Nagar, Hyderabad

Suleman Nagar, Hyderabad

Tahseen Function Hall, Hyderabad

Teachers Colony, Hyderabad

Temple Alwal, Hyderabad

Vasavi Colony, Hyderabad

Venkatagiri Cluster I, Hyderabad

Ward No.130 Subhash Nagar, Hyderabad

Yakutpura, Hyderabad

Yousufguda, Hyderabad

