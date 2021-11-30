Hyderabad: Fully electric ride-sharing start-up launched

Hyderabad: Hala Mobility, a startup incubated at T-hub under the lab32 project cohort 6, launched its user application on Tuesday. Hala has launched its user application for customers to make their rides, rentals, charging stations, or service booking.

The launch was done by Principal Secretary to ITE&C Department, Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, and other prominent ecosystem leaders Mahankali Srinivas Rao, CEO of T-Hub Hyderabad, Ajit Rangnekar, Director General of Research and Innovation Circle of Hyderabad, and Dr Shanta Thoutam, chief innovation officer at Telangana state Innovation Cell (TSIC).

At the launch, Hala showcased its inhouse made keyless smart app and the first booking was made by Jayesh Ranjan. The subsequent launch and demo were done to showcase how inter-campus commuting can be solved by electric bikes and reduce pollution on the campuses.

The service is expected to launch by December for access to everyone who is within the IIIT-Hyderabad campus and can take benefit of this e-bike deployed by Hala free of cost for the next 3 months. These smart scooters are equipped with smart batteries and Hala will also deploy a few charging stations within the campus.

Hala is a 100% electric ride-sharing platform born and brought up in Hyderabad solving last-mile connectivity problems with a vision of reducing pollution, traffic congestion, and affordable commute.

The tech-first mobility startup is majorly looking at increasing the adaptation rate of electronic vehicles. All the scooters are equipped with Bluetooth connectivity and GPS making it easy to unlock the vehicle via mobile phone. The company demonstrated how they are also using AI and ML to quickly approve the user by taking a selfie, Aadhar, and driving license.

The homegrown startup was facilitated by TSIC for the recent Dubai Expo 2021 & TiE Sustainability Summit 2021

Founder, CEO of Hala, Srikanth Reddy, said, “At Hala, we are building an ecosystem of electric mobility. Our proprietary AI/ML-enabled tech stack helped us scale up in our B2B landscape and now we want to leverage it to our customers and create an infrastructure that improves the adaption and penetration of electric vehicles. We are planning to deploy 15000 scooters in the next 12 months and will mark our presence in 6 cities.”