Hyderabad: Gachibowli emerges as new expensive real estate destination

Hyderabad: The Jubilee Hills to Gachibowli stretch once considered as a land of rocks and stones is now being viewed as a premium piece of land in Hyderabad with Real Estate business on the rise. It has come to the fore that several Multi-National Companies (MNCs) have set their branches in the area.

With exclusive shopping malls, five-star hotels, multi-specialty hospitals, and finest restaurants setting their base in the area, the Gachibowli has become an elite corner of the western part of the city.

Re.1 crore is the benchmark for an average residential property and if someone is looking at a more expansive apartment or a bungalow then one has to raise the bar.

According to Ram Reddy, National Vice-President of Credai, as Gachibowli is being tagged as exclusive localities in the Centre of the city, the prices of Real Estate in this area is quite high. Another Construction Magnate Madhusudan Reddy, MD, Dwelton Reality has said that the major IT companies are setting up their offices in Gachibowli for the past 3-4 years.