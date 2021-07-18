Hyderabad: Ganesh festival to begin on September 10

By News Desk|   Published: 18th July 2021 12:39 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Ganesh festival celebrations in Hyderabad will start on September 10. The celebrations will continue till September 19.

Addressing the media, Ganesh Utsav Samiti General Secretary Bhagwanth Rao said that the ten-day celebrations will take place in accordance with the COVID-19 guidelines.

He added that the pandals will be placed keeping in mind the safety measures in view of the pandemic. Social distancing and other protocols will be duly followed during the festival, he said.

Rao appealed to the pandals organizers to not compete in the heights of the idols but adhere to COVID-19 guidelines and protocols.

