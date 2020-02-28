Hyderabad: Gang arrested for preparing fake land documents

A+ A-

Hyderabad: The sleuths of Special Operation Team (SOT) along with Choutuppal police on Friday busted a gang of seven who were indulged in creating fraudulent documents pertaining to open plots in around Tupranpet village under Green City venture by way of impersonation and causing loss to the real plot owners.

The police have seized six fraudulent sale deed documents pertains to seven plot owners.

The accused has been identified as Paridham Sekhar (37), Anugu Madhav Reddy (38), Paridham Suresh (32), Anugu Jayapal Reddy (36), these four are the real estate brokers and Yelma Ramalingeswar Reddy (35), owner of a wine shop, Pedapudi Naresh (32), who created fake identity proofs in respect of original plot owners, Akula Srikanth (40), who prepares content for the documents. The gang belongs to the Bhongir town of Yadadri District.

The suspects have been operating the gang from the past 20 years in the real estate business. Gang members used to adopt various methods for the commission of fraudulent transactions and had cases registered against them at Choutuppal police station, said Mahesh Bhagwat, Rachakonda Police Commissioner.

The police have also seized net cash Rs. 7 lakh, two cars, and seven cell phones all worth Rs. 2 cr.

