Hyderabad: Gang war in Barkas, one injured in stabbing

Hyderabad: In an incident that took place at Barkas area in Chandrayangutta, two gangs clashed over the parking issue resulting in grievous injury to one person.

Suleman Baom, a realtor by profession runs his office near Peeli Dargah at Barkas, he had an issue over the parking of vehicles with another local identified as Ba Isa. On Friday night both gangs clashed over the parking and the whole incident took place in front of the Chandrayangutta police.

Police patrolling vans were present at the spot but they could not avert the incident. During the attack Suleman Baom was grievously injured as his rivals attacked him with a sharp edged weapon.

Gang war at Barkas area in Chandrayangutta, one injured in knife attack pic.twitter.com/4Us9FBL0y9 — S.M. Bilal (@Bilaljourno) January 21, 2023

The incident resulted in a traffic jam in the area, however normalcy was restored after the injured was shifted to a nearby hospital. The video of gangwar went viral on social media.

The police have registered two separate cases against both the members of the gang and investigation is underway. “There is a old enmity behind the incident, we are gathering all the information against both the parties” said an police official of south zone.