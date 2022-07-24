Hyderabad: Ganja supplying racket busted, four held in old city

Hyderabad: Sleuths of Commissioner’s Task Force, South Zone Team, along with Hussaini Alam police on Saturday nabbed four persons, including an interstate Ganja supplier, who were found procuring, transporting and selling contraband Ganja illegally in Telangana and other States. The sleuths seized 102 kg Ganja and one Swift Dzire car at the instance of the accused.

The accused were identified as Tokala Kumara Swamy, driver of Warangal, G. Arjun, car driver of Pithapuram, East Godavari District, AP, Shaik Azam, driver-cum-commission agent, of Siddipet, Bangari Siva, driver of Narsipatnam, Anakapally District, AP, Gorli Naidu aka Chinna of Narsipatnam, (main ganja supplier absconding,

The sleuths also seized 102 kg of Ganja worth around Rs 20 lakh, one Swift Dzire car and three Cell phones.

Deputy Commissioner of Police South Zone, P. Sai Chaitanya, said the prime accused Kumara Swamy, 52, of Warangal started supplying Ganja to earn money and was arrested in 2015 in NDPS case at Mills Colony Police Station, Warangal and another NDPS case at Rajamundry, AP, while transporting Ganja. Later, he developed contacts with main suppliers of Ganja at Khammam, Narsipatnam, Odissa and came into contact with Gorli Naidu alias Chinna at Rajamundry Court. After release from jail, he continued supply of Ganja in and around Hyderabad, Warangal, and Maharasthra.

To continue his illegal business Kumara Swamy contacted other accused to arrange customers and formed a gang of six to eight persons. Meanwhile, on a tip-off, the sleuths nabbed the accused at Puranapool Darwaza under Hussaini Alam limits and seized Ganja, Swift Dzire Car and three Cell phones. The accused and the seized material were handed over to the SHO, HusainiAlam PS for investigation.