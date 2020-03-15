Photo used for representational purpose only.

Hyderabad: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence officials acting on inputs received intercepted a Verna car and an Eicher truck carrying Ganja near LB Nagar crossroads yesterday.

On inspection, the officials seized Ganja weighing 1554 kgs valued at Rs 3,10,81,400.

On interrogation, the truck drivers confessed they were peddling drugs after they received the contraband at Bhadrachalam after being sourced from Mothugudem village.

The men were to deliver the package in Bidar.

Inspecting the Verna car loaded with empty crates, the cops found foul smell emanating from bags underneath the crates.

The cops arrested two drivers, the truck owner, two ganja cultivators and a supplier. Further probe in the matter is underway.