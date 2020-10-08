Hyderabad: Garbage piles up, stench spreads behind Osmania Hospital

By Nihad AmaniPublished: 8th October 2020 5:25 pm IST

Old City: The prevailing unhygienic conditions and overflowing garbage bins in many parts of Old City have been a matter of growing concern for residents, from almost years now.

Heaps of junk along the roads and in open stretches, has turned the several parts of Old City into a breeding ground for mosquitoes and disease vectors, especially the Kolsawadi lane area behind the Osmania Hospital.

The residents of Kolsawadi say that Greater Hyderabad Municipal Cooperation (GHMC) garbage collectors come only ones a month, because of which the place have become a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

“We are living here from many years,” said a member of the family who lives on the street, by the bins. “No one from the GHMC comes to clean,” he said.

“Nobody is taking our situation seriously and we are forced to live in a disgusting ambience. Though half the city has been affected by seasonal diseases, authorities are not in a mood to address our woes,” they further added.

The family also said that they have constantly been urging the government to provide them with a home but no one helps.

