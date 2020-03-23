Hyderabad: Gas cylinder explodes in Bandlaguda

Hyderabad: In a house located at Rajivgruhakalpa, Bandlaguda a gas cylinder burst due to leakage. In this accident Narsimha (50) a hotel worker got seriously injured.

He was rushed to Gandhi Hospital.

On receiving information, police reached the spot and commissioned a fire tender and the fire was brought under control.

According to the statement made by Narender Goud, inspector of Police, the loss is estimated at Rs 20,000.

The police registered a case and have started an investigation.

Source: Siasat News

Get the latest updates in Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.