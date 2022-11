Hyderabad: Over 10 students of Kasturba Gandhi Junior Women’s College, East Maredpally, were hospitalised after a gas leak in the science laboratory. The students have been admitted to Geetha Nursing Home in Secunderabad.

A few students have suffered from blood vomiting and one is currently in critical condition.

Few more have been admitted to a branch of Shenoy Hospital, in the vicinity of the college.

#Secunderabad: Toxic gas leaked in the science lab of Maredpally Kasturba College. More than 10 students fell ill and were shifted to hospital. pic.twitter.com/VmtTnjTbIW — Deccan 24×7 (@Deccan24x7) November 18, 2022

(This is a developing story. The story will be updated as more details emerge.)