Hyderabad: Gated community turns COVID cluster as 150+ cases reported so far

Hyderabad: One of the biggest gated communities located in city’s Madinaguda area is currently a COVID-19 cluster, with as many as 150-plus positives reported since March.

The gated community ‘My Home Jewel’ has a total of 2,016 apartments, in which around 8,000 people reside. In 2020, the gated community was in its full precautionary mode with less than 20 cases reported.

As of Monday, there are 112 active cases in the complex, with hundreds of families in direct contact. Following this, the association has set up a help desk in society.

Nanda Kishore, general secretary of My Home Jewel owners association, as quoted by several media houses, said: “We have asked the residents, who tested positive to inform us immediately, as the emergency response team can implement the SOPs. We circulate information through WhatsApp mentioning flat number and block of the infected patients.”

The association has also taken precautionary measures by putting a poster outside the flat of infected patients to avoid the spread among the residents, delivery boys or any visitors.

The association has also provided help with an emergency response team which supplies them with basic amenities including food, medicine, and more at the doorstep of those who are infected.

“If someone has to go to the hospital, we have an ambulance with PPE kits. We also sanitize the ambulance as well as the places where the patients have walked through” said Nanda Kishore.

However, the community association has not put up any restrictions on people going to work as there are many people who need to provide for their families, need to go to work.

“Since the government has not imposed lockdown, we have not imposed restrictions. If somebody test positive, we advise him or her to isolate” Kishore added.

GHMC region accounted for 361 cases in the past 24 hours, the maximum positives recorded in Telangana on Tuesday with seven deaths.