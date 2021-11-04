Hyderabad gears up for Sadar festival-a carnival of buffaloes

Hyderabad: The city of Hyderabad is gearing up for the Sadar festival, a carnival of buffaloes held every year day after Diwali.

As per Haribabu Yadav, the State General Secretary of All India Yadav Maha Sabha, the event is held in Hyderabad and was started in 1942 by the Yadav community.

“Earlier, the Yadav community used to spend most their time looking after their cows, bulls, and buffaloes. They would not get a lot of time to spend with their families and relatives. So, the community elders decided to have a get-together and meet on the next day of Diwali every year at Narayanguda and celebrate the Sadar festival,” Yadav said while talking to ANI. He said that 15 years back, this tradition was almost finished in Hyderabad but it was started once again and quality bulls were brought for the event.

“We started with four bulls, then nine and later 14 bulls. Then we wanted to do something different and that is when we got a bull named Yuvraj from Haryana, which became an overnight sensation,” he added.

This time, the event has two bulls named King and Sartaj, born from the semen of Yuvraj. There are other two bulls named Bheem and Dhara as well. Together, these four bulls will be the center of attraction in the Sadar festival this time, said Yadav.

“Since last two years, because of COVID-19 we could not celebrate, but this time we are going to celebrate this fest with great enthusiasm and grand manner,” said Hari Babu.

On the diet of their bulls, he said that bulls are given apples, milk (two times a day), cashew nuts, pistachios, almonds.

“We also make them bath twice, we give them a massage as well. We provide a mat for them to stand and a person is always there to look after the bulls. We also provide them coolers during the summers,” he added.

Yadav said that all people of all religions, irrespective of caste and creed take part in this festival, especially the youth.