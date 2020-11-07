Hyderabad gets first waste management plant at Jeedimetla

Hyderabad: It has always been a concern for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to find out a solution for construction and demolition waste but now they have got the city’s first wastage management plant at Jeedimetla. The plant spread over 15 acres of land, is the largest plant in South India and second largest in the country.

The construction and demolition recycling plant has been developed under Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode to recycle the waste. The waste will be recycled into tiles, bricks, road metal, and coarse sand for pavements and construction.

IT Industry and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday inaugurated the first plant at Jeedimetla along with MLA and other authorities. The minister also announced that a second plant is going to come up at Fathullaguda soon.

According to GHMC officials this waste management plant has a recycling capacity of 500 tonnes per day. Giving more details about the plant, Kukatpally Zonal Commissioner of GHMC V. Mamatha stated that the process is scientific as per construction and demolition (C&D) waste management rules.

By-products generated from recycling of C&D waste can be utilized for non-structural purposes such as foot-paths and road sub-base.

Will be inaugurating Hyderabad’s first construction & demolition waste mgmt plant at Jeedimetla. One more plant at Fathulguda coming up



Plant has been developed in PPP mode to recycle the waste & create tiles/bricks, road metal,coarse sand to reuse in pavements, construction etc pic.twitter.com/oliuxNGePY — KTR (@KTRTRS) November 7, 2020