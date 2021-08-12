Hyderabad gets new collector L Sharman

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Wednesday appointed 2005 batch IAS officer L Sharman as Hyderabad collector in place of 2011 IAS officer Sweta Mohanty, who is about to go on a study leave abroad.

L Sharman was the collector of Nagarkurnool and in his place, the state brought 2017 batch officer Nagarkurnool additional collector M Manu Chowdary was placed in full additional charge (FAC) as the collector.

2015 batch officer, Medak Collector S Harish was given FAC as Medchal-Malkajigiri, reliving Swetha Mohanty.

A 2011 cadre officer, Sweta Mohanty relieved on Wednesday and heading to pursue higher education at prestigious Harvard university, reports said.

She assumed charge as the Hyderabad collector in February 2020 and later was given additional charge as collector for Medak district in November 2020.

Earlier, she had a successful stint as the collector of Wanaparthy for three years.

Mohanty is known to have secured a seat for masters in public administration, which will be taught for one year.

Sweta Mohanty is also the daughter of former chief secretary of combined Andhra Pradesh state, IAS officer PK Mohanty.