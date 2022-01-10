Hyderabad: GHMC areas like ORR to get drinking water by March

Hyderabad: Drinking water issues of people residing in the peripheral areas of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation will soon be addressed.

The residents of areas including Outer Ring Road, will be benefited through phase II of the development projects, taken up by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWSSB).

As part of the project as many as 20 lakh people living in these areas will be supplied potable drinking water, similar to those living in the city. Phase II of the project will also cater to the colonies and residential complexes that have been developed recently. Earlier, the HMWSSB provided water to 190 villages during phase I at a cost of Rs 756.56 crore.

Phase II was proposed considering the rapid expansion of the city. Rs 1200 crore were sanctioned by the state government for the same. Approximately 272 colonies will be provided drinking water by March and the works will be completed by December.

All houses under the urban and local Bodies, gram panchayats in the ORR limits will benefit from the project. According to HMWSSB, besides providing potable drinking water to 20 lakh persons, the project will also ensure stabilisation of supplies to the existing 1.5 lakh water connections.

Construction of storage reservoirs with 137 million liters (ML) capacity along with laying of pipeline network for a length of 2,093 km will be initiated under this project. Other works include the construction of chlorination rooms and pumping stations will commence soon. Providing house service connections to the BPL families is also part of the HMWS&SB ORR Project Phase-II.