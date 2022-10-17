Hyderabad: GHMC begins anti-mosquito breeding drive, cleans lakes

Hyderabad: Civic authorities here on Monday used a drone to drop oil balls in the Anantgiri lake at Banjara Hills to prevent mosquito breeding. GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi along with officials, who started a drive to prevent mosquito breeding, said that steps will be taken for the development of the lake.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) zonal commissioner Ravi Kiran along with chief entomology officer inspected the lake along with the Mayor and other officials. A press release from the GHMC stated that there are mosquitoes affecting people in the area as there is a lot of sewage flowing from above the pond.

Garbage in the Anantgiri lake was removed and cleaned by the GHMC entomology department as well. Speaking on this occasion, the GHMC Mayor said that in view of the sewage coming from above in the Anantagani pit near Taj Banjara, Aeropus, a voluntary organization, has come forward through CSR to treat that water.

Out of 185 lakes under the GHMC, anti-larval measures have been taken up for mosquito control in 52 so far.

On the same day, GHMC Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha Shoban Reddy held a review meeting with the officials of the entomology wing, GHMC, about the ongoing activities to control the mosquitoes menace. She instructed the wing to work hard in controlling the mosquito menace in Hyderabad.

The Deputy Mayor also asked the GHMC’s entomology wing to undertake fogging and spraying activities in colonies, lakes, ponds open and low lying areas. Over 2300 workers with 125 units consisting of 19 members in each unit will be put into action.