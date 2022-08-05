Hyderabad: GHMC begins appointing consultants for 4 bridges across Musi

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 5th August 2022 6:29 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has begun the process to appoint consultants for constructing four bridges across the Musi river.

The Telangana government recently ordered the construction of four bridges across the Musi and Esa rivers. The GHMC will construct four bridges on Musi at Ibrahimbagh, Moosarambagh, Chaderghat, and Attapur. All of them cost an estimated Rs 168 crore.

The firms will conduct a survey and prepare Draft Proposal Reviews to construct these bridges. “The main objective of appointing a consulting firm was to work out the most cost-effective solution with innovative and state-of-the-art construction technologies,” a GHMC official was quoted as saying by The New Indian Express.

One of the major parts of the survey is the main objective of appointing a consulting firm was to work out the most cost-effective solution with innovative and state-of-the-art construction technologies. Vehicles will also be classified under fast-moving and slow-moving traffic as part of the survey.

