Hyderabad: GHMC converts community halls into ward offices in twin cities

Hyderabad: In a move to enhance administrative efficiency and bring governance closer to the people, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has undertaken the conversion of over 60 percent of community halls within Hyderabad, Secunderabad municipal limits into ward offices. The GHMC office bearers have approved a budget of Rs 5.15 lakh for the transformation of these community halls into ward offices.

This decision follows the state government’s directive to establish ward-wise offices for municipal officials, aiming to address public issues at the grassroots level. By establishing ward offices, the administration aims to provide prompt solutions to the problems faced by the people. The GHMC has identified vacant community halls to serve as ward offices, having made efforts to acquire government and private buildings for this purpose.

The conversion of community halls into ward offices has already commenced in various areas, including Chandrayangutta, Eidibazar, Nacharam, Nampally, Azampura, among others. These community halls, primarily located near slum areas, were previously used by residents to organize small ceremonies. However, with the establishment of ward offices, these halls will no longer be available for such events.

Furthermore, the conversion of community halls into ward offices will impact sports activities and training camps that were previously held in these municipal spaces. The civic officials acknowledge that this transformation will restrict the usage of community halls for such purposes.

According to the GHMC, there has been no objection from elected representatives regarding the selection of these community halls for conversion into ward offices. The necessary steps, including budget approval and release, have been taken to facilitate the transformation process, as the GHMC aims to establish 150 ward offices within its jurisdiction.

This strategic move aims to streamline administrative processes and enhance public service delivery, ultimately benefiting the residents of Hyderabad and its surrounding areas.