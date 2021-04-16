Hyderabad: GHMC employee booked for installing illegal water connection

Hyderabad: Rajendra Nagar police on Thursday registered a criminal case against a Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) employee for illegally installing water connections.



Inspector of the vigilance wing of Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS & SB), Tirupathi said that Anjaneyulu, who had earlier worked as a works inspector in the Budwell section of HMWS & SB and now works in GHMC, Rajendra Nagar constituency, had installed illegal water connection to a property.

“We have noticed his involvement in installing the illegal water connection after we conducted a raid on a property at Shiva Sai Colony, Rajendra Nagar. Based on the property owner’s confession, we booked Anjaneyulu. He committed the offence when he was a works inspector in the HMWS&SB on deputation,” Tirupathi told Times of India.



Rajendra Nagar police registered two criminal cases against the GHMC employee based on the owner’s statement and the complaint lodged by the HMWS & SB manager.