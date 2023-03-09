Hyderabad: GHMC gears up to organise summer camps

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is gearing up to organize a summer coaching camp from April 27 and May 31.

The civic body authorities are undertaking all steps including the restoration of swimming pools, sports grounds (853), and indoor and outdoor stadiums while deploying 780 qualified coaches in 44 different sports for the camps.

Also Read GHMC gearing up to organize summer camp

The coaching camps would enable children, between the ages of 6 and 16, to find their extra-curricular talent and those who excel in them would be identified and would receive training throughout the year.

Following the camp, the children would also receive opportunities to get themselves enrolled in tournaments and other events.

The summer coaching camps were suspended till 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and resumed during the summer of 2022 after their restoration and maintenance works were completed.

The camp cited the participation of over one lakh children participating in the programme.