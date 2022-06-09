Hyderabad: GHMC has special focus on sports development, says Dy mayor

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Shreya Srikonda  |   Published: 9th June 2022 6:29 pm IST
Hyderabad deputy mayor Srilatha at the event on Thursday.

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Deputy mayor Mothe Srilatha Shobhan Reddy said on Thursday that the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has a special focus on sports development.

She was the chief guest at the closing ceremony of a 47-day summer coaching program at LB Nagar. Speaking on the occasion, she said that 18 works have been undertaken for sports development by the GHMC at an estimated cost of about Rs 87 crore, out of which 8 works have been completed and the rest will be completed soon.

She appreciated the organizers’ hard work to improve sportsmanship by conducting summer coaching for 47 days at 44 events for people aged 6 to 26 years.

Uppal MLA Bethi Subhash Reddy said, “The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has been working hard to nurture the spirit of sports in the players, as well as to provide the coaches who are needed to excel in sports and to participate in national and international competitions.”

