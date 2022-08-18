Hyderabad: GHMC mayor distributes awards to Freedom Cup winners

Hyderabad: GHMC mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi said on Thursday that the main objective of the Freedom Cup sports competition is to develop the spirit of patriotism among sportspersons.

Speaking at the prize distribution program of the Freedom Cup Sports Tournament at Victory Playground, the mayor said that 13 sports competitions were organised on 11 sports grounds in the city and 386 teams participated in various sports.

She said that the players trained by the coaches have won various tournaments at the national and international levels and brought a good name to the city of Hyderabad. She said that to promote sports, a sum of Rs 86 crores 5 lakhs has been sanctioned.

Gadwal Vijayalakshmi awarded mementos and certificates to the winners of the volleyball and basketball competitions held at the Victory Playground.

Adyanagar team won the first prize in volleyball, Victory Playground team won the second prize and Keshav Memorial Engineering College team won the third prize.

Phool bagh team won first prize, Amberpet team won second prize, and Victory Playground team won third prize in men’s volleyball.

In the women’s basketball category, the first prize was won by the Sanath Nagar team, the second prize was won by the Victory Playground team and the third prize was won by the St. Francis team.

In the basketball men’s category, the first prize was won by the Nizam College team, the second prize was won by the Victory Playground team and the third prize was won by the Hyderabad YMCA team.