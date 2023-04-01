Hyderabad: GHMC nets record property tax of Rs 1601 cr in 1 year

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has collected a record property tax of Rs 1601.03 crore this financial year.

Out of the total tax generated from 13,53,264 assessments with most of the property owners paying tax online this year, 7,73,098 property owners had paid tax online while 1,31,603 paid through Mee Seva.

As per the corporation’s data, bill collectors took the tax from 3,05,509 while 1,43,054 persons paid by visiting the GHMC Citizen Service Centres.

In order to generate more revenue, Service Centres of GHMC were kept open till 11 pm on Friday to facilitate taxpayers.

Serilingampally circle leads the list with Rs 213.91 crore, followed by Jubilee Hills circle with Rs 163.33 crore and Khairatabad circle with Rs 131.1 crore among the 30 circles under the GHMC zones.

GHMC had collected a record Rs 742.41 crore under its Early Bird scheme this year, filling up the coffers and taking the property tax to Rs 1601.03 crore.

An amount of Rs 92.78 crore was collected through 47,205 assessments and this revenue to is a part of the Rs 1601.03 crore revenue generated with the One-Time Scheme (OTS) introduced in July.

The OTS offered relief to those struggling with property tax arrears with the state government ordering a waiver of 90 percent accumulated arrear interest on property tax.

On availing of the scheme, the taxpayers had to clear the principal amount of the tax dues till 2021-22, along with 10 percent accumulated interest, at one go.