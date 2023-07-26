Hyderabad: GHMC on high alert as heavy rains expected today

Helpline numbers have been issued and widely publicized so that citizens can call during time of rain related distress.

News Desk|   Updated: 26th July 2023 12:38 pm IST
The DRF teams working on a fallen tree. Photo: Twitter.

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s (GHMC) disaster management wing is on high alert as the city is expected to be hit by heavy rains on Wednesday till evening.

“Heavy rainfall is expected to continue over the city until the evening. Citizens may dial 9000113667 for DRF assistance,” a tweet by the Director Of Enforcement Vigilance & Disaster Management of the municipal body said.

According to the IMD, all six zones of Hyderabad, including Charminar, Khairatabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally, can expect heavy rainfall today.

The Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday directed the officials to declare holidays for all educational institutions from July 26 to July 27 owing to heavy rains across the state.

On July 26, heavy to very heavy rainfall, and at times, extremely heavy rainfall is likely in eastern Telangana, some parts of northern Telangana, and central Telangana. Hyderabad and its adjoining districts are also likely to witness heavy rainfall.

The capital city of Telangana is likely to receive heavy to extremely heavy rainfall on July 27.

Not only in Telangana, but the department has also forecasted heavy rainfall in several other states, including Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Goa.

