Hyderabad: GHMC plans to finish SNDP works ahead of monsoon

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) aims to complete the renovation work related to Strategic Nala Development Program (SNDP), ahead of the monsoon season.

In order to ensure the completion of work, engineers in all GHMC zones have been asked to meet the deadline without fail. An estimated Rs 858.32 crore has been allocated to projects that will be taken up in the first phase. From among the 60 projects proposed in the SNDP , 37 are to be taken up in the GHMC limits.

“Out of the 37 works in GHMC limits, works are underway at a brisk pace in 26 places and the tender process for the remaining works will be completed before the end of this month,” said a GHMC press release.

In January, Municipal Administration and Urban Development minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) ordered the GHMC to initiate the SNDP works in advance to tackle the issues caused during the monsoon season. The minister stressed that these works must not be left for when the monsoon arrives.

He took stock of the road development works as part of the Strategic Road Development Program (SRDP).

KTR stated that the development initiatives under SRDP received positive responses from all sections of society. He urged the officials to keep up the good work that would benefit future generations.