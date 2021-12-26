Hyderabad: GHMC plans to plant 120 lakh saplings across city

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has come up with a plan to plant 120 lakh saplings across the city in order to create more sustainable spaces through an increased green cover.

The initiative will be mooted under the larger scheme of “Telangana ku Harita Haram 2022”, (TKHH) recognised by the United Nations as the third-largest effort in terms of afforestation of the world. The GHMC is mulling over planting saplings across the city.

As per the civic body’s TKHH program, the civic body will plant 120 saplings across 860 km of avenue plantation which will include 160 Multi-Layer Avenue Plantation (MLAP). The environment conservation measures are in addition to the plantations that will be taken up in 2,100 colonies.

Dense plantation at parks, temples institutions, playgrounds, crematoriums, graveyards and other areas that are feasible in and around colonies will be considered for the program. A few saplings will be planted in the residential colonies. The project will be initiated in January 2022, and an initial plantation spree of 68.5 lakh saplings will be taken up.

The plantation drive will also cover 185 lakes and their surrounding areas. A total of 20.85 lakh plants will be grown during the TKHH project. According to a report by Telangana Today, the plantation of saplings around the lakes was initiated in 2014. So far, 42 lakes have been covered as part of the program. including, Durgam Cheruvu, Malkam Devuni Kunta, Mir Alam Tank, Khajaguda etc.

The TKHH 2022 project aims to come up with nurseries at 600 locations which would eventually translate to 125 lakh plants across the city.