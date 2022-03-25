Hyderabad: GHMC repatriates six officials to medical department

Hyderabad: Following increasing complaints of corruption, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Thursday repatriated six Assistant Medical Officers of Health (AMOHs) to the Medical and Health Department.

The civic body issued a press release stating, “The six AMOHs working as part of the GHMC are being transferred to the Medical and Health department with immediate effect.” Those who have been repatriated to the health department include KS Ravi (Serilingamaplly), K Helen Nirmala (Alwal), P Padma (Rajendranagar), P Sampat Kumar (Moosapet), K Manjuvani (Hayathnagar), and P Chandrasekhar Reddy (Kukatpally).

Apart from the above-mentioned officials, a few more are expected to be transferred, added the press release added. However, those who have been on deputation for less than three years will be exempted from repatriation.

The decision to repatriate AMOHs has been made in view of their alleged involvement in corruption including the issuance of fake birth certificates, bribery for appointing sanitation workers on an outsourcing basis, failure to monitor sanitation works.

On March 17, a fake birth certificate racket was busted by the SR Nagar police where five persons were arrested. Two other accused identified as Pavan Kumar and Aizaz Kasim are on the run. Kumar and Kasim are involved in bribery and issuance of fake birth certificates respectively.