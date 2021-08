Hyderabad: The GHMC officials have imposed a heavy fine on a BJP corporator for setting up flexes without permission from the authorities.

According to the sources, on the occasion of Union Tourism Minister Kishan Reddy’s visit to Amberpet constituency under ‘Ashirawad Yatra’, the Ramanthapur BJP corporator Srivani has erected few flexes in the area allegedly violating the GHMC rules.

Acting tough the GHMC has slapped a fine of 80,000.