Hyderabad: GHMC speeds up work to open Shaikpet bridge by year end

By News Desk|   Published: 12th August 2021 3:35 pm IST
Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has planned to complete the Shaikpet flyover work under the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) by the end of the year. The proposal of the flyover was placed in 2017 and work was started in April 2018.

The bridge which starts at Tolichowki and ends at Malkam Cheruvu is a six-lane two-way flyover. The length of the bridge is 2.8 km.

The flyover will enable crossing the junctions of Filmnagar, Seven Tombs, OU Colony and Whisper Valley.

The officials of the SRDP have said that 85 percent of the work is completed and hope to inaugurate the flyover by the end of December.

An SRDP official said there was a delay in the construction of the flyover because of land acquisitions as well as the traffic in the area.  

