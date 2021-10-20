Hyderabad: GHMC starts round the clock services

Hyderabad: The residents of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits can register their complaints regarding the drainage overflow, garbage collection, potholes, etc., by dialing 040-21111111. The service will be available round the clock.

This special cell will be supervised by the higher officials and staff of the GHMC which will work in shifts. As mentioned in the roaster chart, one official will be assigned daily to oversee the grievances of the public.

Moreover, the grievances will be made known to the concerned circle officials of the night shift so that the staff can immediately start the restoration works.

On the advice of the Telangana State Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K.T.Rama Rao, the municipal body has set the special cell at the GHMC head office to inspect and manage the complaints of the citizens. It has to be noted that GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar has conducted a meeting with the senior officials in this regard. He instructed the officials to make sure the grievances are solved as soon as possible.