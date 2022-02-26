Hyderabad: GHMC temporarily halts COVID vaccination drive

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has decided to halt the booster vaccination drive for senior citizens.

The civic body has arrived at the decision in view of the Pulse Polio Immunization initiative to be held in the city.

The booster dose will not be administered on February 27, 28 and March 1.

The door to door vaccination was initiated on January 31.

In January the Telangana government had launched the door to door fever survey. Health teams consisting of an Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM), an Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA), and staffers from the GHMC and Department of Health, Medical & Family Welfare collected contact information of COVID symptomatic individuals.