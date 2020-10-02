Hyderabad: GHMC to assign road maintenance to private agencies

Hyderabad: The greater Hyderabad Municipal Cooperation (GHMC) to give the maintenance of sanitation for over 1,100 kms of commercial stretches to different agencies.

The GHMC Mayor Bonthu Rammohan on Thursday, approving the move has decided to sanction Rs 215 crore for this project.

Under this initiative, every commercial outlet will have to set up twin bins provided by GHMC or the agency on payment basis. For public utility, two 60 litres capacity twin bins will be placed every 100 mts.

The agencies will have to sweep the roads from 10 pm to 11 pm and simultaneously take up shop to shop garbage collection. Based on local assessment and requirements, the agencies will have to take up the exercise of cleaning twice or thrice along with garbage, construction and demolition debris or other waste, said a senior official from GHMC.

To monitor the sweeping and shop to shop garbage collection daily, QR codes are to be fixed at each outlet. These QR codes and mobile apps will be provided by GHMC for the sanitary supervisors or officials to check the operations daily, he explained.

Furthermore, the sanitary workers deployed on the identified commercial stretches will be deployed on the internal roads. This project will serve two purposes – the commercial stretches will be neat and clean and the residential colonies will also be more cleaner, the official informed.

Zonal commissioners were directed to survey and identify commercial stretches in their respective limits and accordingly allocate the stretches to qualified agencies for upkeep and sanitation on a contract basis, he added.