Hyderabad: GHMC to begin work on five link roads to ease traffic

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Monday gave a nod to the construction of five new greenfield link roads, which is supposed to begin later this month.

The paperwork regarding the construction has been approved and the agencies which will be in charge of the construction have also been finalised. The upcoming link roads will be helpful in regulating the traffic in the major areas of Hyderabad, it is said that these link roads will decrease the travel time for commuters and also emphasise road safety and mobility of the people.

According to a report from The New Indian Express, the chief engineer, Ziauddin stated that the work will begin soon. Speaking about the estimated cost and the length of the roads he said, “The estimated cost of 0.40-km stretch linking Road No 5 Jubilee Hills and Road No 2 Banjara Hills via Annapurna Studios is Rs 4 crore. The construction of a 1.30 km missing link near Ali cafe (Golnaka) to the water treatment plant would cost Rs 20 crore.”

He further stated that the cost of roads to be laid between Nallagandla Ratnadeep Tower and GHMC Serilingampally zonal office (1.80 km) is approximately Rs 21.34 crore, while that of the road between Osmannagar and Vattinagulapally along Wipro compound wall (3.60 km) would be Rs 35.20 crore.

Ziauddin further stated that the cost of laying a link road between the Kranthivanam layout and Bagyalakshmi layout (2.40 km) would be Rs 12 crore.

The engineer stated that no parks will be affected during the construction of the link roads, as he referred to the reports of the parks between the Nallagandla Ratnadeep Tower and GHMC Serilingampally zonal office, which passes between the lake and Annapurna property.

The five new link roads are a part of 13 missing link roads to be constructed during the second phase of the 21.98 km road development, for which the state government has sanctioned Rs 232.62 crore.