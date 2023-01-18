Hyderabad: GHMC to build 29 innovative corridors at Rs 568 cr

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has proposed to build 29 model road corridors with facilities like parking, granary, vending zones, and cycling tracks as per the demand within the space.

The corridors will be built at a cost of Rs 568 crores, on both sides of the road from Habsiguda via Nagol LB Nagar to Owaisi Chowrasta till Aramgar and from NMDC to Gachibowli via Sheikhpet.

Measuring a width of 150 feet to 200 feet, the corridors will accommodate stalls on the roadway.

World-class industries are being set up in the city for inviting investors and granting permits through a single window to facilitate the set-up.

Every year, lakhs of people from different regions make permanent residents here in view of improved employment opportunities.

Hyderabad, as well as the surrounding areas, are developing rapidly which holds GHMC responsible to provide infrastructure in accordance with the growing population.

Proposed Model Corridors

Greater emphasis is placed on road transport to improve transport and prevention of fuel consumption and pollution.

To be a signal-free city, flyovers, ROBs, underpasses, and grade-separate corridors are being used by SRDP (Strategic Road Development Programme) to reach the destination on time.

More than 800 kilometres have been taken up by CRMP (Certified Risk Management Professional).

Wedding zone, service road, parking, pedestrian facility and greenery works will be undertaken in this model corridors depending on the local needs.

The tender process has already been completed and some corridor works have also started.