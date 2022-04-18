Hyderabad: GHMC to charge for constructions along slip roads

Hyderabad: As the Hyderabad Road Development Corporation (HRDCL) plans to develop 104 new link roads in 10 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has decided to levy taxes on constructions along the slip roads.

The civic body along with the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development (HMDA) has arrived at the decision as an increased number of property owners are keen to develop their properties alongside slip roads. The HRDCL will initiate the development of slip roads with an aim to improve connectivity and reduce traffic congestion.

As per the orders from the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao, the 10 ULBs include Bandlaguda Jagir, Ghatkesar, Kothur, Dammaiaguda, Nagaram, Badangpet, Shamshabad, Ibrahimpatnam, Manikonda, and Jawaharnagar municipal corporation.

Proposals to construct the 104 new link roads have been submitted to the government, after due consideration by Police Commissionerates and public representatives. The HRDCL has initiated the development works on 47 link roads in phases I and II. Out of these works related to 31 roads is already complete. Development of 16 other link roads is underway.

The MAUD is conducting surveys to develop alternative roads in order to reduce the traffic congestion in view of the growing population.