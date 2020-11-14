Hyderabad: GHMC to construct 1k modern bus shelters in city

Hyderabad: Aiming at effective use of available space, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is going to construct 1,000 new modernized bus shelters that will be equipped with advanced features.

“For the convenience of the bus commuters and part of improving urban infrastructure, one thousand modern bus shelters will be soon constructed in the city”, said GHMC Mayor Bonthu Rammohan while inaugurating six such modern bus shelters at Dilsukhnagar on Saturday.

The mayor stated that the idea is to make commuting more comfortable by setting up these bus shelters with better and improved amenities. Already, 292 modern bus shelters have been launched across the city, he said.

“The 200×30 feet of these type of bus shelters are available only in western countries,” claims GHMC. These bus shelters are being developed under Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode, and will be equipped with features like toilets, drinking water, mobile charging points, Wi-Fi, dustbins, CCTV cameras, A-C sitting areas, and ticket counters along with security guards will be deployed at the bus shelters for public safety and for maintenance, as stated by GHMC officials.

It is to be noted that the recent rains and floods had caused a huge inconvenience to daily commuters due to the absence of proper bus shelters in the city.

Rajeshwari, who works as a cleaning staffer and is one of the 33 lakh bus commuters in the city, said that she got drenched in rain while waiting for a bus at shelter-less bus stop at Bowenpally when it rained heavily last month. The rains left her sick and she was unable to work for a week.

Rajeshwari is not alone. There are many others in the city who feel there is a need for a bus shelter from where they commute on daily basis.