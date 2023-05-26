Hyderabad: GHMC to train ward officers for better governance

Hyderabad: After the introduction of a ward system across the city to provide better governance to the people, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will now conduct training programmes to train its officers.

Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao, who recently reviewed the administration of the ward system in the GHMC limits, had directed officials to set up the new system by the end of May and prepare teams to be assigned to ward offices and train them in the system’s objectives and functions to make them uniform and citizen-friendly.

Released the Ward Office Manual at The Training Programme of Ward Officers at GHMC Head Office. As per the guidelines of @KTRBRS Garu Wards offices will be functional to citizens in a few weeks. To Establish a citizen-friendly government /environment, resolving people’s… pic.twitter.com/MTBAMMEEwm — Vijayalaxmi Gadwal, GHMC MAYOR (@GadwalvijayaTRS) May 25, 2023

Following his orders, Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi along with GHMC Commissioner D S Lokesh Kumar and Water Board MD Dana Kishore inaugurated a training programme for ward officers at the GHMC headquarters on Thursday.

Speaking at the inauguration, the Mayor said that one ward was being set up for 50,000 people, while the ward administration system would soon be launched with a team of ten officers from different departments.

Directing the officers to visit their respective areas every morning and be in the ward office from 3 pm to 5 pm, Vijayalakshmi said that they must promptly respond to complaints and take immediate action.

The officers were further asked to look into drinking water supply problems, sewage network maintenance, and town planning and resolve all complaints within the stipulated time.