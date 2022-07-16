Hyderabad: GHMC to upskill unemployed youth from EWS

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has announced a new initiative to provide skill development and skill upgradation training to unemployed youth from economically weaker sections.

This job creation programme will be implemented in collaboration with Lighthouse Communities Foundation (LCF), which is an NGO with a focus on women and slum dwellers. The training will begin in Serilingampally and after noticing results, will be imitated in over 1,400 slums.

According to the GHMC, approximately 600 beneficiaries will be trained each year as part of the project and several reputable companies have also partnered with LCF. Account executive, investment banking, software development, and testing, web development, nursing assistant, electrician, beauty, and wellness are among the courses in which the identified youth and women will be trained.

IT and ITES training will also be provided, including Java, data entry, non-voice Business Process Outsourcing (BPO), web design, computer hardware, and so on. The course will last three to six months, and the training will be a combination of online and in-person, with LCF issuing the certification.

The civic body will enter into an agreement with LCF to provide skill development training to slum dwellers aged 18 to 35 years, and LCF will place them in various companies based on their educational qualifications and skills.

“GHMC jurisdiction has 4,846 colonies and 1,466 notified and non-notified slums. To improve the living standard of slum dwellers, this employment generation programme is being taken up,” said an official.