Hyderabad: GHMC to use artificial intelligence to identify potholes

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has come together with Telangana Artificial Intelligence Mission (T-AIM) and Capgemini to launch the Mobility AI Grand Challenge.

T-AIM, an initiative of the state government, will identify and classify potholes around the city. The Mobility AI Grand Challenge will help the GHMC to identify the severity of the potholes. With the help of T-AIM, potholes will be repaired at a much faster rate.

Interested innovators may visit this website. The deadline to submit applications is September 16.

The winner will be announced in November and will receive a cash prize of Rs 20 lakh towards the implementation of a potential pilot project with the GHMC.

Speaking to reporters, the principal secretary of IT and Industries Jayesh Ranjan said he is confident of the move will help the GHMC immensely. “I am confident that this initiative will help GHMC utilise AI-based solutions to improve road safety,” he said.