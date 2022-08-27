Hyderabad: GHMC to use artificial intelligence to identify potholes

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 27th August 2022 6:29 pm IST
The poster of T-AIM. Last date of submit application is September 19 (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has come together with Telangana Artificial Intelligence Mission (T-AIM) and Capgemini to launch the Mobility AI Grand Challenge.

T-AIM, an initiative of the state government, will identify and classify potholes around the city. The Mobility AI Grand Challenge will help the GHMC to identify the severity of the potholes. With the help of T-AIM, potholes will be repaired at a much faster rate.

Interested innovators may visit this website. The deadline to submit applications is September 16.

MS Education Academy

The winner will be announced in November and will receive a cash prize of Rs 20 lakh towards the implementation of a potential pilot project with the GHMC.

Speaking to reporters, the principal secretary of IT and Industries Jayesh Ranjan said he is confident of the move will help the GHMC immensely. “I am confident that this initiative will help GHMC utilise AI-based solutions to improve road safety,” he said.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button