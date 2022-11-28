Hyderabad: GHMC urges citizens to better city’s ‘Ease of Living’ rank

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Saturday urged people to take part in the Ease of Living 2022 (EoL), a citizen perception survey and ensure that Hyderabad emerges on top of other Indian cities.



Appealing to citizens to participate in the EoL Survey-2022 being conducted by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), the GHMC seems to be determined to improve its ranking in the EoL.



The EoL is an assessment by the ministry based on the quality of life, economic ability of a city and its sustainability and resilience and the municipal performance index (MPI) to assess the performance of various cities.



The assessment also incorporates residents’ views on the services provided by the administration through a Citizen Perception Survey.

Taking to Twitter, GHMC Commissioner shared the link to the website and urged people to participate in the survey.

Last year, Hyderabad was ranked 24 among a total of 49 cities with over a million population, whereas its competitor Bangalore was in first place in the EoL Index followed by Pune, Ahmedabad and Chennai.



This prompted the Mayor of the city to express her displeasure by wondering how the city could slip from the fourth spot to the 24th.



Vijayalakshmi also raised objections to the methodologies adopted and the process involved in collecting information describing the methodology as unscientific and the rankings unrealistic.

‘’It’s time to make our Hyderabad City proud, please participate in the Ease of Living Survey 2022, by MoHUA, touching base on key infra, transport and other aspects of the city, every opinion matters, https://eol2022.org Use ULB/Referral Code – 800935 (sic)”, the Mayor tweeted.